Budget 2023: Tax tweak in life insurance to dent topline 10-12%, says HDFC Life chief

The changes to tax exemption on life insurance policies announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her 2023 Budget speech on February 1 are likely to have a 10-12 percent impact on the topline products of HDFC Life and a 5 percent impact on the bottomline products if nothing is done to mitigate the change, predicts Vibha Padalkar, MD and CEO of HDFC Life Insurance.

“At a company level, prima facie, based on what we have seen today, we would have about a 10 to 12 percent impact on our topline in terms of new business," Padalkar told CNBC-TV18 on the 2023 Budget decision to tax insurance policies that have premiums above Rs 5 lakh and its impact on life insurance companies.

"The impact on our bottomline, however, would be a lot less, the reason being that our margins on some of the high-ticket cases are a lot less than the margins on the regular pay long-term policies (high-ticket products have lower margin).”

She pegs the bottomline impact would be about 5 percent, but only if the insurers do absolutely nothing on it, which may not going to be the case.

Small farmers to benefit from this Budget: Agriculture Minister Asked if the taxation will be on the cumulative of all the premiums paid over the lifetime or the Rs 5 lakh paid in a single financial year, Padalkar said: “It is the cumulative amount. However, the first Rs 5 lakh will get the same tax benefit as it would have been if a person bought a policy that is less than Rs 5 lakh. So, while it is cumulative, it is not that if it’s above Rs 5 lakh, the entire amount is going to get taxed.” To elucidate further, she said: “Suppose your premium in the first year is Rs 3 lakh, then nothing will happen. Next year, when the premium is Rs 6 lakh, that is when you are crossing the Rs 5 lakh threshold. When this amount - including the renewal premium – is crossed, that is when the income on the incremental amount will get taxed.” She echoed the finance minister, saying that this move was aimed primarily at high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals. Notably, this income will be taxed under the head ‘income from other sources’. The deduction will be allowed only if such a premium had not been claimed as a deduction earlier. The proposed provision shall apply for policies issued on or after April 1, 2023; there will be no change in taxation for policies issued before that date.

Moneycontrol News