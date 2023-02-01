 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Tax tweak in life insurance to dent topline 10-12%, says HDFC Life chief

Feb 01, 2023 / 05:54 PM IST

The Budget 2023 announcement to make changes to tax exemption policy on life insurance will likely have a 10-12 percent impact on the top-line products of HDFC Life and a five percent impact on the bottom-line products if nothing is done to mitigate the change, said Vibha Padalkar, MD and CEO, HDFC Life Insurance.

Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO, HDFC Life (File image)

“At a company level, prima facie, based on what we have seen today, we would have about a 10 to 12 percent impact on our topline in terms of new business," Padalkar told CNBC-TV18 on the 2023 Budget decision to tax insurance policies that have premiums above Rs 5 lakh and its impact on life insurance companies.

"The impact on our bottomline, however, would be a lot less, the reason being that our margins on some of the high-ticket cases are a lot less than the margins on the regular pay long-term policies (high-ticket products have lower margin).”

She pegs the bottomline impact would be about 5 percent, but only if the insurers do absolutely nothing on it, which may not going to be the case.