Baidu sues Apple, app developers over fake Ernie bot apps

Reuters
Apr 08, 2023 / 01:16 PM IST

The company’s artificial intelligence-powered Ernie bot, launched last month, has been touted as China’s closest answer to the U.S.-developed chatbot ChatGPT.

Chinese search engine giant Baidu has filed lawsuits against "relevant” app developers and Apple Inc over fake copies of its Ernie bot app available on Apple’s app store.

Baidu said it had lodged lawsuits in Beijing Haidian People’s Court against the developers behind the counterfeit applications of its Ernie bot and the Apple company.

"At present, Ernie does not have any official app,” Baidu said in a statement late on Friday posted on its official ”Baidu AI” WeChat account.