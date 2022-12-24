 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Back To Black: JSW Paints aims to break even in the decorative segment in the next two quarters

Shailaja Mohapatra
Dec 24, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST

The company aims to double revenues annually, and grab 5-10 percent market share within the next 3-5 years, said MD and CEO AS Sundaresan

On track to complete four years of operation in April 2023, JSW Paints has managed to make room for itself in the competitive paints market. “We recorded sales of approximately Rs 1,100 crore in FY22. It is the fastest any paint company has reached Rs 1,000 crore,” said MD and CEO AS Sundaresan in an interview to Moneycontrol. In FY21, the company's revenue was Rs 430 crore, as per reports.

“We aim to double year-on-year,” he said. That means sales of Rs 2,200 crore in FY23, but he did not confirm the numbers.

The company’s revenue sees equal contribution from both the industrial and the decorative paints segments. In the industrial segment, coil coatings is the bigger piece of the pie. “Today, we are certainly the largest coil coating player in India. We are the first Indian company to have developed our own technology in this segment and commercialised it,” Sundaresan added.

For coatings, Asian Paints has a tie up with US-based PPG, while Berger Paints collaborates with Beckers, of Germany. JSW Paints has still not ventured into the automotive paints segment, unlike its listed peers.

Decorative fortunes

The company’s main focus is to grow the decorative segment aggressively. “We are operating with a start-up mindset. We are looking to build a paints company of the future,” said the top boss.