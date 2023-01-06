 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Amazon to cut 18,000 jobs as layoffs expand in tech sector

Reuters
Jan 06, 2023 / 06:33 AM IST

The cuts amount to 6 percent of Amazon's roughly 300,000-person corporate workforce and represent a swift turn for a retailer that recently doubled its base pay ceiling to compete more aggressively for talent

Amazon’s Style store promises customers a high-tech experience. Touchscreens in fitting rooms will let people continue to shop, with items delivered "in just minutes" for them to try on, the company said.

Amazon.com Inc's layoffs will now include more than 18,000 roles as part of a workforce reduction it previously disclosed, Chief Executive Andy Jassy said in a public staff note.

The layoff decisions, which Amazon will communicate starting January 18, will largely impact the company's e-commerce and human resources organizations, he said.

The cuts amount to 6 percent of Amazon's roughly 300,000-person corporate workforce and represent a swift turn for a retailer that recently doubled its base pay ceiling to compete more aggressively for talent.

They also show how layoffs continue to shake the technology sector. Amazon's layoffs now surpass the 11,000 cuts announced last year by Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc, underscoring the retailer's slide from an essential business moving goods during pandemic lockdowns, to a company that overbuilt for demand.

Its stock fell more than 1 percent on Thursday and is half the price it was a year ago.