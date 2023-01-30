 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
After Pathaan's strong run, INOX Leisure expects greater turnaround in business going forward

Moneycontrol News
Jan 30, 2023 / 08:07 PM IST

The multiplex operator reported its December quarter results which saw recovery after a dismal Q2 in FY23.

INOX Shivpora in Srinagar. (Photo by Irfan Amin Malik)

Multiplex operator INOX Leisure is betting big on Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan for better business in the coming months as the film is seeing a strong run at the box office.

Pathaan is making records and the company expects a greater turnaround in the business going forward, said Alok Tandon, CEO, of INOX Leisure Limited during the earnings call.

After Pathaan, there is a strong content lineup in the upcoming quarter which includes releases like Kartik Aryan's Shehzada, Antman and the Wasp; Quantumania, Akshay Kumar's Selfiee, Ajay Devgn's Bholaa, among others, noted Tandon.

Siddharth Jain, Director, INOX Leisure said that the Hindi film industry is going through some historic moments and this is coming at a time when INOX is going to start a new journey along with PVR.