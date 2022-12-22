 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
2023 can be a better year if current trends hold: Nestle India CMD

Dec 22, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST

"If some of the trends that are there today continue, then hopefully it will be a better year as compared to the rather unprecedented levels of food inflation that we had in 2022,” says Suresh Narayanan

Nestle India Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan expects 2023 to be a better year, provided the recent inflation trends hold.

“Milk, wheat and a few other commodities are showing very firm trends,” Narayanan told CNBC-TV18. “In terms of inflation, I hope the worst is behind us, however, it would be premature to prognosticate if it would be an easier year,” he said while speaking to CNBC-TV18.

Food prices spiked and continue to be high in most parts of the world as Covid-led disruptions were worsened by the Russia-Ukraine war. The two countries are among the leading producers of wheat and edible oils in the world. Prices though have begun to ease a bit in recent weeks.

“If some of the trends that are there today continue, then hopefully it will be a better year as compared to the rather unprecedented levels of food inflation that we had in 2022.”

Speaking about the company’s rural footprint, Narayanan said in the last couple of quarters, the company expanded its infrastructure and distribution.

“We are seeing encouraging results. However, I reiterate that the rural footprint for Nestle India is relatively lower as compared to many companies,” he said.