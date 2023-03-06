 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Companies continue to spend on tech to create cost-saving solutions, says Capgemini’s Ashwin Yardi

Mansi Verma
Mar 06, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST

Almost two-thirds of respondents to a Capgemini survey of CEOs and chief information officers (CIOs) want to spend on technology to drive cost-saving initiatives, Yardi said.

Ashwin Yardi, chief executive officer (CEO) of Capgemini Technology Services India.

Companies plan to rationalise spending while also continuing to create new technology solutions to boost cost-saving efforts, according to Ashwin Yardi, chief executive officer (CEO) of Capgemini Technology Services India. The focus on rationalisation comes as client spending shifts towards cost optimisation amid a challenging macroeconomic environment, as opposed to large-scale transformation deals, a trend seen across IT services companies.

“A lot of focus is on spending, but creating new solutions using technology to drive cost savings,” Yardi said at the Nasscom Technology Leadership Forum (NTLF) 2023.

“The important thing is they want to spend on technology. Further, 70 percent of them said that they do want to spend, but they are looking at new business models, servitization, and new areas of business,” he added.