Surprise oil output cut by OPEC+ to delay price revision in India

PTI
Apr 03, 2023 / 08:33 PM IST

The surprise decision of OPEC and its allies, including Russia, to cut oil output may cause an immediate rise in prices, delaying revision in fuel prices in India, industry sources said.

The grouping of Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, called OPEC+, on Sunday decided to further cut oil output by around 1.16 million barrels.

The move led to Brent rising by almost 6 per cent to USD 84.58 per barrel on Monday.

This spurt will reverse the softening in rates witnessed in the basket of crude oil that India imports. The Indian basket was hovering in the range of USD 73-74 per barrel for most of the second half of last month and had brightened prospects of a cut in petrol and diesel prices.