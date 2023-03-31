 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sugar prices surge by 10% in March over supply constraints

Moneycontrol News
Mar 31, 2023 / 02:38 PM IST

The surge was triggered by India's cut in sugar exports due to rain damage to the sugar cane crop and increased use of sweeteners for biofuel production.

Refined sugar prices hit a decade-high, while the raw variety is nearing its costliest in over six years.

Sugar prices soared by 10% in March due to supply constraints and the exhaustion of the March sales quota by Indian mills, one of the world's leading exporters.

Currently, Maharashtra Spot prices for M sugar are between Rs 3,620 and Rs 3,800 per quintal.