Oil up over 2% on tighter supply while OPEC+ talks limit gains

Reuters
Nov 30, 2022 / 04:49 PM IST

Brent crude futures rose $2.06, or 2.48% to $85.09 per barrel by 1044 GMT. The more active February Brent crude contract rose by 2.02% to $85.95.

Oil prices rose by over 2% on Wednesday on signs of tighter supply, a weaker dollar and optimism over a Chinese demand recovery.

But the likelihood that OPEC+ will leave output unchanged at its upcoming meeting limited the gains.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed $1.69, or 2.16%, to $79.89.

Support followed expectations of tighter crude supply.

U.S. crude oil stocks dropped by 7.9 million barrels in the week ended Nov. 25, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.