Oil prices slide as supply fears recede

Reuters
Nov 18, 2022 / 10:47 PM IST

Oil dropped by more than $2 a barrel on Friday, on track for a second weekly decline, due to concern about weakened demand in China and further increases to U.S. interest rates.

Brent crude was down $2.80, or 3.1%, at $86.97 a barrel by 11:48 a.m. EST (1648 GMT), having touched its lowest since Sept. 28 at $85.80. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down $2.79, or 3.4%, at $78.85.

Both benchmarks are heading for a second weekly loss, with Brent on track for about a 9% decline and WTI heading for a 10.5%.

As part of the rout, the market structure of both oil benchmarks shifted in ways that reflect dwindling supply concerns.

Crude came close to record highs earlier this year as Russia's invasion of Ukraine added to those worries. In addition to that, the front-month futures contract soared to a gigantic premium over later-dated contracts, a signal that people were worried about the immediate availability of oil and were willing to pay handsomely to secure supply.

Those supply concerns are waning. The current WTI contract is now trading at a discount to the second month, a structure known as contango, for the first time since 2021, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.