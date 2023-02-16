 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Northern Coalfields eyes removal of 410 million cubic metres of overburden materials from its coal mines in FY23

PTI
Feb 16, 2023 / 07:19 PM IST

Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) has so far removed 400.56 M CuM OB with remarkable year-on-year growth of 28.30 per cent, the company said in a statement.

Representative image

Coal India arm NCL on February 16 said that it is eyeing the removal of 410 million cubic metres (MCuM) of overburden (OB) material from its various coal mines in the current fiscal.

OB is the rock material which needs to be removed for faster extraction of coal.

Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) has so far removed 400.56 M CuM OB with remarkable year-on-year growth of 28.30 per cent, the company said in a statement.

During the current fiscal till date NCL has produced 114.48 million tonnes (MT) of coal, registering a growth of 9.50 per cent, and dispatched 117.66 MT coal, clocking 7.70 per cent growth.