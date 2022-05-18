 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LIVE: Cotton To Be Brought Under Essential Commodities Act?

Moneycontrol News
May 18, 2022 / 12:43 PM IST

The cotton & textile industry is set to form a committee, and submit specific suggestions to the Textile Ministry to tackle price inflation and the demand for export ban. Tune in as Karunya Rao and Manisha Gupta discuss the next steps

May 18, 2022
