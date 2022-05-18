GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
LIVE: Cotton To Be Brought Under Essential Commodities Act?
Moneycontrol News
May 18, 2022 / 12:43 PM IST
The cotton & textile industry is set to form a committee, and submit specific suggestions to the Textile Ministry to tackle price inflation and the demand for export ban. Tune in as Karunya Rao and Manisha Gupta discuss the next steps
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#Commodities
#Cotton
#India
#video
first published: May 18, 2022 12:43 pm
