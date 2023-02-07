India's non-fossil power generation capacity touches 174 GW in 2022: R K Singh

India's non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity was at 174.53 gigawatt (GW) at the end of December 31, 2022, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

The country's total power generation capacity, including 235.81 GW from the thermal base, was at 410 GW at the end of 2022, Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy R K Singh said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

"So far, a total of 174.53 GW power generation capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources has been installed in the country as on 31.12.2022," he said.

The capacity includes 63.30 GW solar power, 46.85 GW large hydro, 41.93 GW wind power, 10.73 GW bio power, 4.94 GW small hydro power and 6.78 GW nuclear power.

In another reply, the minister said 2,97,609 million units (MU) energy from various sources of renewable energy in the April-December period of 2022-23. At 1,37,903 MU, large hydro projects alone contributed 46.3 per cent to the total renewable energy generation during the said period, followed by solar at 72,924 MU (24.5 per cent). Wind energy contributed 20 per cent with 5,95,32.36 MU power generation. The rest came in from other sources like biomass, import from Bhutan etc, he said.

PTI