Gold pulls back after brief run to $2,000 on US banking woes

Reuters
Apr 26, 2023 / 10:18 PM IST

Gold eased back on Wednesday as yields recovered with the focus returning to upcoming economic data, after briefly breaking above $2,000 spurred by fresh worries surrounding the U.S. banking turmoil.

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,985.80 per ounce by 12:25 p.m. EDT (16:25 GMT) after jumping as high as $2,009.32 earlier. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.4% to $1,996.20.

First Republic Bank's shares hit a record low after a report said the U.S. government was unwilling to intervene in the rescue process for the troubled lender.

"That was the catalyst for gold prices to revisit slightly higher levels," said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities.