 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Gold Prices Today: Precious metals to remain range-bound following FOMC minutes, support around Rs 52,500

Sandip Das
Nov 25, 2022 / 10:39 AM IST

Bias in bullion looks positive at the current levels. Technically, the trend in precious metals may remain range-bound to the upside. Gold has support at Rs 52500 and resistance is at Rs 53200. Silver has support at Rs 61500 while resistance is at Rs 62800, said Nirpendra Yadav of Swastika Investmart.

Gold, gold prices

Gold inched up on November 25 in the international markets, enroute to a weekly gain, buoyed by the dollar's retreat on a perceived dovish tilt in the US Federal Reserve's interest rate hike strategy.

Spot gold gained 0.2 percent to $1,758.41 per ounce by 0223 GMT, and was up 0.5 percent so far this week. US gold futures rose 0.7 percent to $1,758.30.

At 10:23 am, gold contracts were trading 0.01 percent higher on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 52,675 for 10 grams. Silver shed 0.15 percent at Rs 61,901 a kilogram.

Track Live Gold Prices Here

Trading Strategy

Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research