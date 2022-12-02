 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold price drops 1% as U.S. jobs data rekindles worries of aggressive Fed

Reuters
Dec 02, 2022 / 09:04 PM IST

Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Representative image

Gold prices slipped more than 1% on Friday after a robust U.S. jobs data that fanned concerns that the Federal Reserve might stick with its aggressive monetary policy tightening.

Spot gold fell 1.1% to $1,783.41 per ounce by 9:21 a.m. ET (1421 GMT), after earlier hitting its highest since Aug. 10 at $1,804.46. U.S. gold futures dropped 1% to $1,797.40.

Data showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in November and raised wages despite mounting worries of a recession.

"With the U.S. jobs number coming in much stronger than expected... what we're seeing is the concern that the Fed may need to go further with their expected interest rate hikes," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Future.

"You're going to see pressure on most asset classes today, not just the precious metals complex."

Following the report, the dollar climbed 0.6% against its rivals, making gold more expensive for holders of other currency. Benchmark U.S. Treasury yield also rose.