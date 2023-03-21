 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold gets more lustrous: What’s making the yellow metal shine and the way forward

Aishwarya Dabhade
Mar 21, 2023 / 04:37 PM IST

Gold prices have hit a lifetime high in India, Australia, and the UK, while they’re at an 11-month high in the US. The crises at SVB, Signature Bank, and Credit Suisse are making investors turn to gold as a safe-haven asset.

Famously known as the ‘safe haven’ of investments – gold jumped above Rs 60,000 per 10 gm in India, making a record high.

Despite banking woes in the US – probably the worst period after the global recession of 2008-2009 – gold futures gained more than 1.5 percent to Rs 60,299 per 10 grams on March 20. In the international market, gold surged 0.57 percent to cross $2,000 and trade at $2,001.6 an ounce.

The crises at Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and Credit Suisse are making investors take shelter in gold as a safe-haven asset. Weakness in US bond rates pulled the Dollar index lower, pushing gold prices higher.

Gold prices have hit a lifetime high in India, Australia, and the UK, while they are at an 11-month high in the US. The commodity has become more lustrous for investors as it gained more than 5.5 percent on a weekly basis.