 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Gold gains as dollar pauses ahead of US inflation data

Reuters
Apr 11, 2023 / 09:37 PM IST

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $2,002.76 per ounce by 11:40 a.m. EDT (15:40 GMT) while U.S. gold futures gained 0.7% to $2,018.00.

Representative image

Gold climbed back up above the key $2,000 level on Tuesday as the dollar came off last session's peak, while traders hunkered down for Wednesday's U.S. inflation data for cues on future interest rate hikes.

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $2,002.76 per ounce by 11:40 a.m. EDT (15:40 GMT) while U.S. gold futures gained 0.7% to $2,018.00.

Bullion found some respite from a pause in the dollar, following a bounce in the previous session, also helping offset pressure from higher Treasury yields.

"At this stage of the game, the market isn't particularly fussed on whether we get another 25 basis points" from the Federal Reserve in May, said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.