 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Gold falls on Fed rate hike prospects, bound for weekly dip

Reuters
Nov 18, 2022 / 09:12 PM IST

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,755.15 per ounce by 10:30 a.m. ET (1530 GMT), set for a weekly decline of about 0.8%, its biggest since mid-October.

Representative image

Gold prices fell on Friday and were bound for a weekly dip following indications from U.S. Federal Reserve officials that more interest rate hikes were due as the bank seeks to lower inflation.

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,755.15 per ounce by 10:30 a.m. ET (1530 GMT), set for a weekly decline of about 0.8%, its biggest since mid-October.

U.S. gold futures also fell 0.3% to $1,757.40.

The slight pullback in gold after the recent rally has been through a technical retracement in the gold market, said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Future.

The pullback could continue going into next week's December option expiration, which could cause a further consolidation in gold, Meger added, and that the market overall seems focused on interest rate expectations from the Fed.

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston leader Susan Collins said on Friday the central bank has more rate rises ahead of it as it seeks to lower inflation, adding that a 75-bps hike was still on the table.