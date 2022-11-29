 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Gold edges up on dollar dip; Fed policy cues remain key

Reuters
Nov 29, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

Spot gold was up 0.3% to $1,745.22 per ounce as of 0251 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,745.40.

Gold prices ticked up on Tuesday, helped by a softer dollar, while market participants awaited more clarity on the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike stance.

Spot gold was up 0.3% to $1,745.22 per ounce as of 0251 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,745.40.

Bullion prices fell about 1% in the previous session after hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials. Fed Presidents James Bullard and John Williams said there was a long way to go to fight inflation.

"Gold is seeing a corrective rise after the preceding session. Also, the dollar is slightly lower," said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.

The dollar index inched 0.2% lower. A weaker greenback makes gold cheaper for overseas buyers. Gold is also sensitive to rising interest rates as they increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

Investors' focus will now squarely be on Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who is due to speak at a Brookings Institution event on Wednesday.