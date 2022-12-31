 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Commodities likely to remain subdued next week as all eyes on US labour report, manufacturing PMI numbers

Ravindra Rao
Dec 31, 2022 / 04:13 PM IST

Next week, commodities are likely to remain subdued as investors will closely watch US labour report and manufacturing PMI figures for hints on economic activity in December. Also, FOMC meeting minutes will keep investors wary in the first trading week of 2023.

Commodities closed last week of 2022 on a mixed note as investors assess the economic outlook for 2023.

US dollar extended decline for third week in a row as most economic data indicated that the Fed's monetary policy is leading to slowing economic momentum, thereby calming investors nerves' about harsher Federal Reserve next year.

US pending home sales showed a sharp decline of 4 percent from October's downwardly revised 77.0 to 73.9 in November, in the lowest reading since NAR launched the index in 2001 except early months of COVID pandemic.

COMEX Gold closed higher for a second consecutive week as US jobless claims was in line with expectations, cooling concerns of a tight labour market and in turn eased some bets of aggressive rate hikes in 2023. Also, investment demand was seen rising amid cooling inflation expectations. Silver, on the other hand, held steady near $24 per troy ounce, as gains were limited by higher treasury yields and fluctuation in industrial metals.

WTI Crude slipped nearly 2 percent after starting the week on a positive note buoyed earlier in the week by refinery closures amid freezing temperatures in the US and China scrapping COVID restrictions. However, gains were reversed as several countries responded to China’s easing curbs by imposing testing requirements and led investors to reassess demand outlook.