COMEX gold may near all-time high of $2,089 if US labour market slows down

Ravindra Rao
Apr 08, 2023 / 08:20 AM IST

Investors will watch out for extended weakness in inflation and retail sales from the US next week, both of which slowed in February.

Gold

Volatility persisted in markets as fears of a lingering recession weighed on risk sentiments while hopes of a Fed pivot had investors cheering up.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) slipped below 102 levels as signs of a cooling labour market buoyed hopes of Fed changing its monetary policy stance. US jobless claims jumped to the highest since December while Jolts jobs openings slipped below 10 million for the first time since May 2021, both pointing towards slowing job growth. US private employers hired 1,45,000 workers in March, much lower than expected 2,00,000, thereby adding to evidence of a cooling labour market.

However, the greenback managed to see some recovery from two-month low of 101.415 hit earlier in the week and closed the week near 102 with a modest decline as investors booked their shorts and avoided building fresh positions ahead of the most crucial jobs numbers. Although the US NFP (non-farm payrolls) print might give further direction to DXY, price action is pointing towards further downside until the resistance of 102.60 holds on a closing basis. The bears might target 100.82 zone hit in February this year.

String of weaker-than-expected economic data from the US sparked investor concerns that the aggressive tightening campaign of the Federal Reserve to tame inflation has not only slowed the economic momentum as desired earlier but also triggered fears of a significant recession. This buoyed demand for safe haven assets, pushing COMEX gold to 13-month high of $2,049.2 per troy ounce and MCX prices to an all-time high of Rs 61,181 per 10 gms.