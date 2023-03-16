 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CAI further reduces cotton crop estimate to 313 lakh bales for 2022-23 season

PTI
Mar 16, 2023 / 11:19 PM IST

The total cotton production in the last season is estimated at 307.05 lakh bales, the CAI said in a statement.

The cotton crop season begins in October. (Representative Image)

Cotton Association of India (CAI) on Thursday further reduced its cotton crop estimate for the 2022-23 season to 313 lakh bales as production is expected to decline in Maharashtra, Telangana and Haryana.

The cotton crop season begins in October.

The cotton production in the current season, which began in October 2022, is expected to decline by 2 lakh bales in Maharashtra, by 3 lakh bales in Telangana and by 1 lakh bales in Haryana, CAI added.