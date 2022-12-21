 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Coal will remain major source of energy in foreseeable future: Pralhad Joshi

Sweta Goswami
Dec 21, 2022 / 08:18 PM IST

The demand for coal in India is likely to peak between 2030-2035, the union minister told the Parliament. The coal ministry further announced that it was working on a comprehensive policy to stipulate the framework for the closure of abandoned, closed and legacy mines in the country.

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi (File Image)

Union coal minister Pralhad Joshi informed the Lok Sabha on December 21 that the fossil fuel - coal - will remain the mainstay of the country’s electricity generation in the “foreseeable future”. The minister added that its demand is likely to peak in the country between 2030-2035.

“Being an affordable source of energy with substantial reserve, coal is going to stay as a major source of energy in the foreseeable future. The country will require base load capacity of coal-based generation for stability and also for energy security,” Joshi said in a written statement to the Parliament.

In 2022-23 (April 2022 to October 2022), the coal consumption in coal-based power plants increased to 447.6 million tonnes (MT) as compared to 398.2 MT during the same period of last year with a growth of 12 %, he stated.

Also Read: Coal India clocks 400 MT production in record time

Senior officials in the ministry said that the government is working on a “comprehensive mine closure framework” for which it is using the expertise of agencies such as the World Bank and GIZ (a German Development Agency). The plan also includes creating 30 new eco-parks and the expansion of nine such existing parks in five years on closed mining sites, the land of which will be reclaimed.

