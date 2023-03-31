 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Coal India surpasses annual output target for first time in 17 years

Reuters
Mar 31, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST

The world's largest coal mining company will likely end the fiscal year ending on Friday with an output of 703.4 million tonnes, it said, 13% higher than the 622.6 million tonnes it produced the previous fiscal year.

Coal India Ltd said on Friday it had breached its annual production target of 700 million tonnes, the first time it had surpassed its goal since the fiscal year that ended in March 2006.

"The volume increase of a whopping 81 million tonnes in a single year, by fiscal year 2023 end, would be a historic high since the company's inception," the company said in a statement on Friday.

Coal India last achieved its annual production target in 2006, when it produced 343.4 million tonnes against a plan to produce 343 million tonnes.