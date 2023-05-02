 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Co-working share in office space touches 8.2 msf in Q12023, up by 13% from 2019: Report

May 02, 2023 / 02:58 PM IST

Bengaluru and NCR accounted for 66 percent of net coworking absorption in Q1 2023. In IT/ITeS-driven cities like Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune, the relatively low vacancy levels in Grade A offices have spurred the demand for co-working spaces, the report said.

Overall, the top seven cities saw 90 percent growth in net co-working space absorption in this period – from 1.3 msf in Q1 of 2019 to 2.18 msf in Q1 of 2023.

Net absorption of co-working spaces across the top seven cities touched 8.2 million square feet (msf) in Q1 of the calendar year of 2023. Then we have to mention it), with a share of 27 percent, from a 14 percent share in the pre-pandemic year of 2019, according to real-estate consultant ANAROCK.

Bengaluru & NCR accounted for 66 percent of net co-working absorption in Q1 of 2023, with about 1.43 msf.

"Besides startups and other businesses, many IT/ITeS companies also prefer flexible spaces to regular office spaces today, with a strong emphasis on workspace flexibility for employees," the report added.