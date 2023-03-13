 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CNBC-TV18 to host 'Future. Female. Forward – The Women’s Collective' summit on March 14

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 10:14 PM IST

At the mega summit on gender parity, the findings of an "exclusive FICCI and CNBC-TV18 survey on women in the workforce" will be released. Among the guests in attendance will be Union Minister Smriti Irani, G20 Sherpa of India Amitabh Kant and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, along with global ambassadors and business stalwarts.

CNBC TV-18, India's leading business news channel, will host a mega summit on March 14 in New Delhi to discuss and hold dialogue around the subject of gender parity at the workplace and equal economic opportunities for women.

Among the key guests in attendance will be Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, G20 Sherpa of India Amitabh Kant and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, along with global ambassadors and business stalwarts, the channel said in a release.

The event, titled 'Future. Female. Forward – The Women’s Collective Mega Summit', is India's largest summit so far around the topic of gender parity, it stated. The summit is in continuation of the initiative launched by CNBC TV-18 on gender parity in November last year.

At the summit, the findings of an "exclusive FICCI and CNBC-TV18 survey on women in the workforce" will be released, the channel noted. The report would provide insights into the state of women's representation across the formal private sector in India.