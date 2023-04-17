 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CleverTap unveils OpenAI integrated content creation assistant 'Scribe'

Moneycontrol News
Apr 17, 2023 / 08:31 PM IST

For digital-native businesses aiming to boost conversions with the aim of emotionally intelligent content, this will be a "game-changer" — driving increased visits, swipes, and spending, CleverTap said.

Scribe can generate campaign creatives, analyse emotions, and rewrite (Representative image)

California-based SaaS company CleverTap on April 17 announced the launch of artificial intelligence-generated content creator Scribe, which has been integrated with OpenAI, the company that has created AI chatbot ChatGPT.

Scribe can generate campaign creatives, analyse emotions, and rewrite them keeping in mind a specific emotion that resonates with the brands’ users, CleverTap said in a release, adding that the feature will be rolled out to customers in April.

"Growth marketers can now auto-generate emotionally relevant copies and expedite content development by using just a few keywords on Scribe," the company claimed.

