Cipla Q3 PAT seen up 33.1% YoY to Rs 9,699 cr: Nirmal Bang

Nirmal Bang has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the PHARMACEUTICAL sector. The brokerage house expects Cipla to report net profit at Rs 9,699 crore up 33.1% year-on-year (up 22.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 16 percent Y-o-Y (up 8.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 63,138 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 22.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 16.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 15,114 crore.

