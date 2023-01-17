 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cipla Q3 PAT seen up 33.1% YoY to Rs 9,699 cr: Nirmal Bang

Jan 17, 2023 / 02:09 PM IST

Nirmal Bang has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the PHARMACEUTICAL sector. The brokerage house expects Cipla to report net profit at Rs 9,699 crore up 33.1% year-on-year (up 22.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 16 percent Y-o-Y (up 8.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 63,138 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 22.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 16.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 15,114 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

