Cipla inks pact to sell 51% stake in Uganda-based unit

PTI
Mar 14, 2023 / 10:09 PM IST

The company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Cipla (EU) Ltd and Mauritius-based Meditab Holdings Ltd, have entered into a share purchase agreement with Africa Capitalworks on March 14, Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

The company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Cipla (EU) Ltd and Mauritius-based Meditab Holdings Ltd, have entered into a share purchase agreement with Africa Capitalworks on March 14, Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

Subsequent to the sale, Cipla Quality Chemical Industries (CQCIL) will cease to be a subsidiary of the company, it added.

Consideration to be received by Cipla (EU) Ltd and Meditab Holdings Limited shall be in the range of USD 25-30 million, Cipla noted.