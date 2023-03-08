 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cholamandalam looking to tap into housing sector with a major stake in Aptus

Moneycontrol News
Mar 08, 2023 / 03:44 PM IST

Talks began after Aptus Promoter and Managing Director M Anandan failed to pick a successor in the family to run the business, CNBC-TV18 has reported

Financial services firm Cholamandalam is eyeing a majority stake in housing finance company Aptus Value Housing, CNBC-TV18 has reported.

The talks began after Aptus Promoter and Managing Director M Anandan failed to pick a successor in the family to run the business, CNBC-TV18 reported sources as saying.

Being a former employee of Cholamandalam, Anandan was likely to go for the deal as he is familiar with the ethics and process of Cholamandalam, which were similar to those of Aptus, sources said.

None of the parties confirmed stake-sale talks, the report said.