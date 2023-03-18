Chhattisgarh's anti-Naxal policy: Kin of cops killed on duty to get Rs 20 lakh for agricultural land

An additional assistance of Rs 20 lakh to buy agricultural land to the families of policemen killed during fight with Naxalites, government jobs on compassionate grounds for kin of civilian victims of Naxal violence and an extra aid of Rs 5 lakh for surrendered Naxalites carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh or above.

These provisions are part of the new comprehensive Naxal Eradication Policy that was cleared by the Chhattisgarh cabinet headed by Chief Minister Bupesh Baghel on Friday, a senior government official said here on Saturday.

While the state has a Naxal surrender and rehabilitation policy and provisions for compensation in case of Naxal violence, this is the first time an extensively documented policy has been brought out, officials said.

Based on the state's three-pronged strategy of development, trust and security, the new policy addresses targets and works under various government departments including education, health and employment in strife-torn areas, the state official said.

The policy will be tabled in the ongoing session of the state Assembly, the official said. It is expected to be rolled out in two months. The compensation given in the cases of murder or death, injury, damage to property and livelihood caused by Naxalites has been doubled, while artificial limbs will be provided to victims, if required, he said.

Under the new policy, the kin of a martyred policeman will get an additional Rs 20 lakh to buy agricultural land and will also be given exemption on the stamp duty and registration fee on purchase of up to 2 acres within 3 years of the cop's death in line of duty.

Besides, government service will be provided on the lines of compassionate appointment in the case of murder of the earning of the family (civilians) by Naxalites. If government service is not provided, then an additional amount of Rs 15 lakh will be given to the victim family for the purchase of agricultural land, and stamp duty/registration fee will be exempted for them on the purchase of land up to 2 acres within 3 years (of the incident), the policy stated.

As per the policy, Naxalites will get immediate assistance of Rs 25,000 at the time of surrender. An active Naxalite with a reward of Rs 5 lakh or more on his or head will be given an additional Rs 10 lakh on surrender this money will be in addition to the reward amount declared on them and the compensation payable for handing over their weapon).

This additional amount of Rs 10 lakh will be kept in a fixed deposit in a bank and the interest earned on it will be given to the surrendered Naxalite. The entire amount will be handed over the surrendered Naxalite after 3 years following a review of his or her conduct, said the policy.

Naxalites buying agricultural land within 3 years of their surrender will get full rebate in stamp duty and registration fee for land up to 2 acres, it said. Another highlight of the policy is the provision to give compensation to the family of a person from outside Chhattisgarh in case of death due to Naxal violence in the state, the official said.

Victims of Naxalite violence or surrendered Naxalites who provide special cooperation in counter-insurgency operations, putting their lives at risk, can be recruited in the lower rungs of the police department by the Inspector General of Police of the range concerned, it added.

The policy will remain effective for five years from the date of its implementation, the official said, adding that all the departments have been instructed to amend the rules and provisions to implement it within 60 days.

A senior police official posted in Naxalite-hit Bastar division said such an exhaustive policy with a multi-pronged approach is a first in Chhattisgarh, which has been struggling with the menace of Left Wing Extremism for more than three decades.