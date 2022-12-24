 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Chanda Kochhar, Rana Kapoor, Kapil Wadhawan: Meet the fallen stars of Indian banking

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Dec 24, 2022 / 10:29 AM IST

They ruled the banking industry but then greed struck. Money laundering, kickbacks and cheating are among a long list of accusations that people like Chanda Kochhar, Rana Kapoor face. How do dream careers end up in a nightmare, read on

They were the rockstars of India’s banking industry. Their word carried weight in the corridors of power and their opinion mattered, at home as well as abroad. They inspired envy among peers but were the inspiration for hundreds of youngsters looking to make it big in the banking industry.

They moved with the swish set. Had expensive addresses-from Mumbai, Delhi, London to New York--and enviable art collections. But then greed caught up and the fall was as precipitous as the rise.

Shady deals, money laundering, illegal transactions and kickbacks are some of the charges these once-powerful bankers are now facing.

As their dealing with unscrupulous promoters are investigated, Moneycontrol looks at the fallen stars of the banking industry.

ICICI Bank’s Chanda Kochhar

Chanda Kochhar broke many glass ceilings as she rose through the ranks to lead ICICI Bank in an industry notorious for being male-dominated.