English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Pro Masters Virtual: Watch today Mr. Somasundaram on Gold Investment
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Former IL&FS chairman Ravi Parthasarathy passes away at 70

    Parthasarathy became the CEO of IL&FS when it was founded in 1989 and was promoted to chairman in 2006

    Moneycontrol News
    April 27, 2022 / 01:08 PM IST

    Ravi Parthasarathy, former chairman of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS), passed away this morning in Mumbai after prolonged illness.

    Parthasarathy was suffering from cancer and had been hospitalised since November last year. The death happened at home, according to one of his close family members who spoke to Moneycontrol.

    Parthasarathy was 70. He became the CEO of IL&FS when it was founded in 1989 and was promoted to chairman in 2006. He retired in July 2018.

    Parthasarathy was allegedly at the centre of the multicrore IL&FS scam. In June last year, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Chennai police arrested him in connection to the alleged Rs 1 lakh crore scam.

    The IL&FS crisis surfaced in July 2018, when the company began defaulting on its debt repayments due to a severe liquidity crisis. The company collapsed in around August 2018, when it started defaulting on bonds.

    Close

    Related stories

    The firm, which started as a road construction financing company, had quietly grown to around 347 subsidiaries and amassed a debt pile of about Rs 91,000 crore by the time the crisis broke out in the group.

    The firm rolled over securities until things came to a grinding halt. Rating agencies, analysts and regulators waited till the last moment to act.

    When IL&FS finally started to default on its payments to institutions, financial markets panicked. In October 2018, the government set up a panel under veteran banker Uday Kotak to get the resolution process rolling for the IL&FS empire.

    Late last year, at the new board’s first annual general meeting, Kotak said through resolution the board expects to recover at least half of Rs 90,000 crore debt on IL&FS books. That work is still in progress.

    In March this year, the board said it had resolved debt amounting to Rs 55,000 crore as of the end of that month, which accounts for around 90 percent of the estimated Rs 61,000 crore resolution target.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Ravi Parthasarathy
    first published: Apr 27, 2022 12:24 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.