Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor granted bail in money laundering case

Rana Kapoor

The Delhi High Court on November 25 granted bail to Yes Bank c0-founder Rana Kapoor in a Rs 466.51-crore money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Kapoor was arrested by the federal investigating agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in 2020.

The ED has accused Kapoor, his family members and others got benefits worth hundreds of crores through companies controlled by his family as kickbacks for sanctioning huge loans.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in September filed a charge sheet against Kapoor and Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar in the Rs 466.51 crore bank fraud case.

The banker is currently lodged in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai.

