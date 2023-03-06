 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CEA Nageswaran defends PLI scheme, emphasises policymaking as an entrepreneurial pursuit

The Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which is the flagship program of the Centre, has faced criticism from certain sectors for its perceived failure to generate adequate employment opportunities.

V Anantha Nageswaran, the finance ministry's chief economic adviser, on March 6 defended the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme by stating that policymaking is similar to venture capitalism and that one must be prepared for failure.

He compared investing in the 14 sectors covered by the PLI scheme to venture capital investments, in which not all investments are expected to succeed.

According to Nageswaran, if some of the sectors are successful and are able to establish a global presence in the global supply chains, the PLI scheme will have achieved its intended purpose. Nageswaran made these comments during a discussion in the Capital hosted by the University of Chicago's Harris School of Public Policy.

"Students of public policy should remember, policymaking itself is an entrepreneurial venture. But you have to be prepared to fail, you have to be prepared to reverse course if it fails, and you have to have the information and the data to know whether you are succeeding or failing," Nageswaran added.