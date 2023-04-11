 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

CDS Gen Anil Chauhan calls for safeguarding India’s assets in space

Aihik Sur
Apr 11, 2023 / 06:43 PM IST

The Chief of Defence Staff called for enhancing the country's space situational awareness, which means to understand the orbital environment better, with accurate data on space radiation and where each object is located.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff shares inaugural address at ISpA Indian DefSpace Symposium 2023 on April 11

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Indian Armed Forces Gen Anil Chauhan on April 11 called for enhancing India’s space situational awareness capability to safeguard the country’s assets in space.

Space situational awareness means understanding the orbital environment better with accurate data on space radiation and where each object is located.

While speaking at Indian Space Association’s Indian DefSpace Symposium, Chauhan said, “The populating of the space domain and the emergence of dynamic threat environment to our space assets also demands that we enhance our space situational awareness capability.”

“There’s also a requirement to safeguard our assets with counter space capabilities. We must build resilience and redundancy in a space-based infrastructure,” he added.