CBDC will take new shape once private sector finds more use cases, says RBI's Ajay Kumar Choudhary

Harsh Kumar
Mar 07, 2023 / 06:05 PM IST

CBDC will continue to be here and will be tested for all use cases, says RBI's executive director Ajay Kumar Choudhary

Once the private sector finds more use cases, the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) will take a new shape, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Executive Director Ajay Kumar Choudhary said during a conversation at Moneycontrol's inaugural India Fintech Conclave (IFC) on March 7.

The private sector was welcome to innovate and participate in CBDC, Choudhary added. "CBDC will continue to be here, and it will be tested for all use cases," said RBI's ED.

first published: Mar 7, 2023 06:05 pm