CBDC retail pilot: Some customers complain of technical glitches in apps, transactions

Jinit Parmar
Mar 30, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

Customers of ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda and IDFC First Bank who participated in the retail digital rupee pilot have complained of technical problems and issues while making payments

Some customers who are participating in the ongoing retail Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) pilot have raised complaints of technical glitches while using the applications launched by banks. Customers are complaining of failure in transactions and error messages while making payments among other issues.

Moneycontrol has spoken to four such customers participating in the pilot.

What did the customers say?

Anuj Parmar, a media executive and a customer with IDFC First Bank, narrated his experience when he wasn’t able to log in and make transactions through the digital rupee application of IDFC First Bank.