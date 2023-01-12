 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Auto Expo 2023 | Day 1 sees a slew of unveilings and launches

Jan 12, 2023 / 08:09 AM IST

The first day of Auto Expo 2023 has been an exciting one with concepts such as Maruti Suzuki’s first EV as well as launches like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the MG Hector and Hector Plus

As many as 30 electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers spanning two-, three- and four-wheeler segments are showcasing their product portfolios at the event

 

The Auto Expo, which is usually a biennial event, was extended by a year this time around and that kept manufacturers eager to showcase what they had in store for the future of Indian automobile. The Day 1 of the event was jam-packed with exciting launches and unveils, most of which were in the EV segment.

Maruti Suzuki

Home-grown manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki kicked off the event with the unveiling of their first EV, the eVX concept. The SUV is the company’s first born-electric vehicle and is based on a EV dedicated architecture that was co-developed with Toyota. So far, the eVX concept comes powered by a 60 kWh battery pack that will allow for a range of 500 km.

MG

MG was next in line and showcased a number of new cars including the upcoming MG4 electric hatchback, MG5 electric station wagon, eMG6 plug-in hybrid sedan and a few more. The highlight of the event, however, was the launch of the facelifted Hector and Hector Plus SUVs with prices starting at Rs 14.73 lakh and Rs 17.49 lakh respectively. First launched in 2019, the Hector and Hector Plus, both get reworked exteriors, new interiors and ADAS functionality.