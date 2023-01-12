Auto Expo 2023 | Day 1 sees a slew of unveilings and launches

The Auto Expo, which is usually a biennial event, was extended by a year this time around and that kept manufacturers eager to showcase what they had in store for the future of Indian automobile. The Day 1 of the event was jam-packed with exciting launches and unveils, most of which were in the EV segment.

Maruti Suzuki

Home-grown manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki kicked off the event with the unveiling of their first EV, the eVX concept. The SUV is the company’s first born-electric vehicle and is based on a EV dedicated architecture that was co-developed with Toyota. So far, the eVX concept comes powered by a 60 kWh battery pack that will allow for a range of 500 km.

MG

MG was next in line and showcased a number of new cars including the upcoming MG4 electric hatchback, MG5 electric station wagon, eMG6 plug-in hybrid sedan and a few more. The highlight of the event, however, was the launch of the facelifted Hector and Hector Plus SUVs with prices starting at Rs 14.73 lakh and Rs 17.49 lakh respectively. First launched in 2019, the Hector and Hector Plus, both get reworked exteriors, new interiors and ADAS functionality.

Hyundai After months and months of waiting, Hyundai finally brought the Ioniq 5 to India making it their second EV in the India portfolio. The EV hatchback has been greatly anticipated because of its retro styling and thanks to it being assembled locally, Hyundai has managed to stick on an introductory price tag of just Rs 44.95 lakh. For context, the Kia EV6 which is exactly the same as the Ioniq save for the design is brought in as a CBU and is priced at Rs 60.95 lakh. Another big showcase was the Ioniq 6 EV sedan, Hyundai’s third EV globally. It is based on the same E-GMP platform as the 5 and features sportier styling when compared to the hatchback. It’s aerodynamics also allow for a drag coefficient of just 0.21 which is one of the lowest on any electric car. Kia Kia’s showcased two SUVs at their presentation on day 1. The first was upcoming flagship, the EV9 SUV. Official numbers are yet to be revealed, but the Korean car company has confirmed that the EV9 is set to enter production by the end of the year. The company also showcased the all-new KA4. Essentially the next-gen Carnival, the KA4 gets new styling updates, refreshed interiors, more features as well as ADAS technology. BYD BYD first launched the Atto 3 SUV in a new Forest Green Edition. Only 1,200 units have been earmarked for India, but the standard SUV has been on sale in India and the special edition is just a new paint scheme. The bigger unveil was that of the BYD Seal, an electric sedan that the company says will make it to our shores by the fourth quarter of this year. When launched, it will go up against the likes of the BMW i4. Internationally, the Seal gets a single- and dual-motor engine option along with 61.4 kWh and 82.5 kWh battery pack options. Lexus Lexus is the only luxury brand making an appearance at the 2023 auto, but there was no stopping their showcasings. The company unveiled the LM 300h, a Lexus version of the Toyota Vellfire which is scheduled for launch later this year. Lexus also debuted the RX SUV in both its smaller 350h and performance oriented 500h forms. And finally, the company also showcased the LF-30 and LF-Z electric vehicle concepts. Toyota Toyota’s flagship, the Land Cruiser hasn’t been updated for the Indian market in nearly 14 years. Toyota took this opportunity to finally unveil the Land Cruiser LC 300 complete with new looks, refreshed interiors, more tech and a new powertrain. Tata Motors And finally, Tata Motors with their slew of new unveilings. The ICE variant of the Curvv was first on display with a promise to launch by 2024. The biggest surprise was that of the Harrier EV concept. Essentially a close-to-production model, the Harrier EV is also slated for a 2024 launch. And finally, Tata Motors showcased for the second time, the Tata Sierra. As compared to the first concept unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo, the Sierra seems to be a lot more fleshed out with new design cues and two extra doors.

