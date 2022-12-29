 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Can a 4-1/2 day workweek module be a game changer in India?

Abhishek Sahu
Dec 29, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST

HR experts in India say 4 or 4.5 work weeks is not an easy ball game. They advise companies to look to the other side, including cost, equality, risk, difficulty in team management and so on.

While multinationals often “import policies” from their parent countries, some say India needs to account for contextual issues such as timeliness, general work ethic, professionalism, and other issues related to employee trust. (Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

When various countries abroad ran 4-day workweek trials, eyebrows were raised on the questions of implementation in India. Well, it's no longer a question. Skincare brand NAOS India has announced a 4.5-day workweek module, starting December 2022 in UAE and India.

Employees are expected to clock in 9 hours a day with the clock-in time being flexible from 8 AM to 9:30 PM.

Before launching the new work structure, the firm conducted numerous trials, the most recent taking place during monsoon this year. “We used to count travel time as working hours, so an employee who travelled two hours to get to the office had to work precisely seven hours instead of nine or ten,” Sanjay Sahu, MD at NAOS told Moneycontrol.

Currently, the company has 100 employees including contractual workers. Only head office-based employees –27– are eligible for a 4.5 workweek schedule. Field staff will continue to operate as per the regular work policy.

ALSO READ | A healthtech company reveals salaries for every role in its careers page

Though it has been only 28 days since launch, Sahu said employees are getting extra time to manage their work-life balance and indulge in self-learning and pursue their hobbies. “Also, planning their weekends basis this benefit, where travel with their friends and family is possible.”