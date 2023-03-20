 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Campus hiring unchanged despite slowdown

Abhishek Sahu
Mar 20, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST

Talent solutions firm NLB Services observed that startups and IT companies are still active in campus hiring and expects that fresh graduates via campus hiring will lie somewhere between 20,000 and 60,000 this year, similar to last year.

The low number of recruitment by regular companies was “more than compensated” by new recruiters at Chennai-based Great Lakes Institute of Management.

Despite some turmoil in the industry, campus recruitment by companies in the tech arena is showing positive signs with major colleges and staffing firms witnessing an uptick in demand.

Talent solutions firm NLB Services noted that startups and IT companies are still actively involved in campus hiring to land the right candidates. The firm expects that fresh graduates via campus hiring will lie somewhere between 20,000 and 60,000 this year, a range that approximates that of the previous year.

Though there is a change in the strategy of recruiters, colleges such as Great Lakes Institute of Management, KL University, Guntur, GITAM University, a chain of educational institutions across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, and Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) did not witness any impact on placement numbers.

