California appeals court rules no arbitration in Cisco caste bias case

Reuters
Aug 06, 2022 / 08:07 AM IST

The appeals court on Friday also ordered a lower-court judge to reconsider a ruling that would have required the state to identify Doe.

Cisco Systems Inc on Friday lost a court appeal to move to private arbitration a case over alleged caste discrimination in its Silicon Valley offices, where managers of Indian descent are accused of discriminating against a fellow employee from India.

The networking gear and business software company has denied the allegations. It had argued to a California appeals court that the state's Civil Rights Department, which had brought the case on behalf of a worker identified under the pseudonym John Doe, should be subjected to an employment arbitration agreement signed by Doe.

Cisco and the state agency did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

 

