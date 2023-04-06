Cabinet approves new mechanism to fix pricing for domestically-produced gas in India

The Cabinet on April 6 approved a mechanism to fix pricing for domestically-produced gas in India, said Union Minister Anurag Thakur in a press briefing.

The new mechanism reflects the adoption of some of the key recommendations made by the Kirit Parikh Panel, set to decide the deregulation of gas prices in India.

Thakur said domestic gas pricing will now be linked to imported crude pricing and would be decided at 10 percent of the Indian crude basket and will be revised on a monthly basis. At present, gas prices are decided on a six-monthly basis.

He added the formula will include a floor and ceiling for the gas pricing at $??? and $6.5, respectively. This ceiling, Thakur said, will be kept in force for the next two years. Additional gas production from the fields will be allowed a 20 percent premium, he added.

Domestic gas prices are currently at $8.57 per mmBtu as of April 1, with the adoption of the new pricing mechanism, gas prices are expected to see an immediate cut. Industry analysts had earlier said the adoption of the Kirit Parikh Panel recommendations, if the benefit will be fully passed on, can bring down prices for CNG and PNG customers by 10 to 12 percent.

Amritha Pillay