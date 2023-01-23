 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
More CEOs jumping ship as India Inc gauges post-COVID business scenario

Abhishek Sahu
Jan 23, 2023 / 01:54 PM IST

Stanton Chase studied data of about 240 C-level job changes across 200 companies that took place over the last two months and found that 70 CEOs and MDs had moved. Roles in HR (37), Marketing (31) and Finance (31) saw the most shifts after CEOs/MDs.

The data showed that large groups have started to find potential in smaller businesses, for which they have hired more aggressive and digitally aligned CEOs.

In the last two months of 2022, Indian companies saw chief executive officers (CEOs) and managing directors (MDs) jump ship more than other senior executives, according to data from executive search and consulting firm Stanton Chase, shared exclusively with Moneycontrol.

Stanton Chase analysed data on about 240 C-level job changes across 200 companies that took place over the last two months and found that 70 CEOs and MDs had jumped ship. Roles in HR (37), Marketing (31) and Finance (31) were the second highest after CEOs/MDs.

C-Suite movements in HR include chief human resource officer (CHRO), HR Director roles etc. Similarly, Marketing includes the chief marketing officer (CMO) and chief finance officer (CFO) in Finance.

“Since COVID, companies have started to put more value on the top leadership to manage uncertain business environments, heightened competition due to digitalisation, an employee-friendly work environment as the war for talent gets increasingly intense, and managing short- to long-term business objectives,” Amit Agarwal, Managing Partner, Singapore & India, Stanton Chase, told Moneycontrol.

