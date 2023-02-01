 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains | Lab-grown diamonds get extra shine on lower customs levy

Shivangini Gupta
Feb 01, 2023 / 05:43 PM IST

Budget 2023 for Lab-grown Diamonds: Here are the answers to all queries related to Lab grown diamonds - Are lab-grown diamonds any different from naturally occurring diamonds? What are lab-grown diamonds? How are lab-grown diamonds made? How is the reduced custom duty on the lab-grown diamond seeds going to play out for the jewellery sector?

Lab-grown diamonds (LGD) sparkled in the Budget proposals for 2023-24 laid out by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. While stating that the sector holds great employment potential, she announced a reduction in customs duty on the seeds and machines used to produce these precious commodities.

"Customs duty on the seeds used in lab-grown diamond manufacturing will be reduced," she said.

Sitharaman also announced a grant to IITs to facilitate the growth of LDGs in India. "To encourage indigenous production of LGD seeds and machines and to reduce import dependency, a research and development grant will be provided to one of the IITs for five years," she said.

But this being a new term, must have confused many of us. Are lab-grown diamonds any different from naturally occurring diamonds? What is a lab-grown diamond? How are these manufactured? How is the reduced customs duty going to play out for the jewellery sector?