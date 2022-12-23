 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IMF calls on India to be more ambitious in fiscal consolidation

Siddharth Upasani
Dec 23, 2022 / 08:05 PM IST

The comments by the IMF come after its scheduled consultations with the Indian government.

The Indian government should be more ambitious when it comes to improving its finances, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"We think that (fiscal deficit of) 4.5 percent by 2025-26 is achievable. We think it could go further," said Nada Choueiri, the IMF's mission chief for India, on December 23.

"Our scenario, that we have proposed to the authorities, is built on both spending efficiencies in terms of reforming subsidies and additional tax reforms of the GST, excise taxes, and income taxes. We foresee that the government could consolidate by 4 percentage points of GDP between today and our medium term, which is 2027-28," Choueiri added.

Choueiri was briefing the media on the Fund's Article IV Consultation Staff Report.

The Article IV consultations, as required by Article IV of the IMF's Articles of Agreement, is part of the Fund's country surveillance process.

The Indian government has set itself a fiscal deficit target of 6.4 percent of GDP for the current financial year. It plans to bring it below 4.5 percent by 2025-26.