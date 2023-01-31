 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global outlook less gloomy, India a bright spot: IMF's top economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas

Siddharth Upasani
Jan 31, 2023 / 07:01 AM IST

Gourinchas said that while global inflation developments were encouraging, the battle is "far from won"

Gourinchas, the IMF's top economist, said India and China will be the major engines of global growth in 2023.

The global growth outlook is less gloomy than it was in October, the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) top economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas has said.

Despite the headwinds posed by the rapid monetary tightening to tackle high inflation and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Gourinchas said the current situation "could represent a turning point, with growth bottoming out and inflation declining".

"The inflation news is encouraging, but the battle is far from won," Gourinchas said in a blog post released on January 31 along with the IMF's update to its World Economic Outlook report.

"Monetary policy has started to bite, with a slowdown in new home construction in many countries. Yet, inflation-adjusted interest rates remain low or even negative in the euro area and other economies, and there is significant uncertainty about both the speed and effectiveness of monetary tightening in many countries," Gourinchas added.