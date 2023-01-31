Economic Survey 2023: Govt keeping check on drug prices through direct price control, Janaushadhi stores

The economic survey tabled in the Parliament on January 31 highlighted that until 2022, ceiling prices for 890 formulations of 358 drugs across various therapeutic categories under the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM), 2015 had been notified.

The ceiling prices are fixed by the National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority.

The NLEM 2022 was promulgated by the Union health ministry in September last year and subsequently, the revised Schedule I of Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO) was notified on 11 November 2022 by the Department of Pharmaceuticals.

The report said that ceiling prices of 119 formulations under NLEM, 2022 have been fixed until 31 December 2022 and in addition, retail prices for 2,196 formulations have been fixed under the DPCO, 2013.

Sumi Sukanya Dutta